Bobby Motaung: Mosimane is obsessed with Kaizer Chiefs

The Sundowns mentor went public about how he felt the Glamour Boys were benefiting from poor officiating in the PSL

Football manager Bobby Motaung has hit back at Pitso Mosimane over his claims are benefiting from refereeing mistakes.

Mosimane made the allegations after were denied a penalty against Black on Wednesday last week.

"I suffered twice with AJ (Andile Jali) against Bloemfontein and when it’s Chiefs it’s always a penalty," claimed Mosimane in an interview with SuperSport TV.

"I must also get a penalty. Chiefs are benefiting from all mistakes of referees and I am not benefiting," he said.

In his response, Motaung didn't want to be drawn into Mosimane's statement, saying the club would release an official statement should there be something to respond to.

However, he hit back at the Kagiso-born mentor in the following way.

"If the club feels there’s something to respond to, we’ll issue an official statement. But, personally, I think Pitso’s obsessed with Chiefs," Motaung told City Press.

Chiefs currently top the standings with 19 points from eight league games while Sundowns find themselves in third position, a point behind second-placed .

The two teams will meet in the league in Tshwane on October 27, but before then, a high-profile friendly is scheduled for this weekend at FNB Stadium.

On Saturday, both Chiefs and Sundowns will take to the field for the second edition of the Shell Helix Cup.

Sundowns beat Amakhosi in last year's edition which was played just before the start of the 2018/19 season.