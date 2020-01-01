Bobby Motaung discusses Kaizer Chiefs striker Nurkovic’s future

Amakhosi fans had been eagerly awaiting the striker's return from injury, only for head coach Gavin Hunt to cast doubt on the situation

football manager Bobby Motaung has provided some insight into the situation regarding striker Samir Nurkovic.

The Serbian was Amakhosi’s top goal scorer last season with 13 in the league and one in the cup, as well as six assists in all competitions.

Having undergone a groin operation he has not played at all this season and has been sorely missed by his team. Among Chiefs’ recognised forwards, only three goals have been scored in 11 matches – two from Leonardo Castro and one from Khama Billiat.

Chiefs fans had meanwhile been given hope earlier this week when the club confirmed that Nurkovic had returned to training, but their optimism was turned upside down when head coach Gavin Hunt cast doubt on the situation during his pre-match comments ahead of the Black match on Wednesday, which Chiefs drew 2-2.

"Nurkovic has been fit for about two weeks now but obviously there are other problems," he was quoted telling SuperSport TV. "Those problems must be sorted out first. I mean he could play but let’s leave it for another day.”

This led to renewed speculation that Nurkovic has been targeted by Pitso Mosimane’s newly crowned African champions, .

In an subsequent interview with SAfm, Motaung did not deny that there has been an approach for the Serbian, or that any club has shown interest.

“There must be a willing seller/ buyer situation,” Motaung told Safm, as quoted by the Citizen. “They must both agree on the price, but I won’t lie, these things destabilise the player.

"He has a three-year contract. He’s in a good environment. But it’s normal that he’ll be confused by everything.

“We, as Kaizer Chiefs, would never close the door when a player has to leave, but also as a club, when we release, we must make sure that we replace. We can’t hire a new coach and sell the best players. There must be a balance,” Motaung continued.

“We just hired a coach. Can the coach work with the squad that is there, including the best striker? Then if next year something comes up and the coach feels he has a replacement, then there is that possibility.”