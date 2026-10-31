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The Glamour Boys' football manager has pointed to the disruptive nature of the extended international break and player injuries as the primary reason for the club's recent dip in form. Despite a promising start to the new campaign, the Soweto giants struggled to maintain their high intensity during a period plagued by fixture gaps and fitness concerns, leading to a frustrating run of results.

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Disruptions to the Amakhosi rhythm

Kaizer Chiefs entered the current Betway Premiership season with a sense of renewed optimism, but the campaign has proven to be a test of endurance for the Naturena-based outfit. While they remain technically unbeaten in the league after eight rounds, the table tells a different story. Five draws in their last six outings have left the Glamour Boys sitting in fifth place with 14 points, trailing the pacesetters as they struggle to turn dominance into three points on a consistent basis. The frustration has been compounded by early exits from both the MTN8 and the CAF Confederation Cup, leaving fans searching for answers regarding the squad's sudden lack of clinical edge.

Speaking to Robert Marawa, Motaung highlighted how the calendar has worked against the technical team. "I think if you know the game of football, if you’ve been in the game of football for years or for the time that I’ve been in football, there are a lot of impacts," Motaung said, as reported by iDiski Times. "Remember, we had a pre-season, came back, we had a good start, we thought we were on the roll. Then we had a three-week break, and you had injuries. Then you had a three-week break, where with the intensity that we had and the momentum, it broke." The loss of rhythm has been evident in games where Chiefs dominated possession but failed to secure the result their play deserved.

The football manager further elaborated on the difficulty of reintegrating players after such long spells without competitive action. He noted that the transition from a high-intensity training environment to a three-week vacuum often leads to a drop in sharp competitive focus. According to Motaung, the club is currently in a phase of reconstruction where every minor setback is magnified by the weight of expectation. He emphasized that the squad is still grappling with the fallout of these interruptions, stating: "You come back again, you still have injuries, you still have one or two challenges. It’s about coming back again into the rhythm."

Lessons learned from cup volatility

Despite the domestic league struggles, there have been flashes of the potential within Fernando da Cruz’s side.

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"And I think the past few games taught us something that you know what, you need to come back to the game," Motaung continued during his interview. "If you check the CAF game that we played, who could miss those goals compared to Tuesday. In fact, we had less chances Tuesday than on Friday. But I think just knowing football, if you know football, what makes football unique is the consistency, the momentum, and the confidence that the players must get?" This focus on mental fortitude and consistency is what the club hierarchy believes will eventually stabilize the team’s form and allow them to climb higher in the Betway Premiership standings.

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The manager also touched upon the psychological aspect of the game, particularly regarding the club's recent knockout experiences. He noted that while results can be cruel, the underlying performances suggest progress. "I mean, last week we lost a game where we won a game, but because we lost it the other week, and then penalties are anyone’s game," he remarked.

A plea for patience and professional growth

As the Soweto giants look to navigate the remainder of the season, Motaung has called for the Amakhosi faithful to remain patient with the current project.

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"And I think people must be patient. I think we need to understand the game better. And even if you lose a game, understand how you lost the game, and watch," Motaung explained, urging supporters to look beyond the scoreline to see the tactical evolution taking place. He remains confident that the blend of youth and experience within the squad will eventually find the right balance, provided they are given the time to develop without the constant pressure of external negativity. The goal is to build a culture where confidence is high and the young stars feel empowered to take risks on the field.

In his concluding remarks, Motaung expressed full faith in the direction the club is heading under the guidance of Da Cruz and his assistants. "But I think confidence must be built in terms of what we give to these youngsters and hope. And I think we’ve got a good technical staff, a professional technical staff," he stated. With the Carling Knockout Cup now serving as a primary target for silverware, the focus turns to maintaining the momentum gained from their recent victory. If Chiefs can avoid further injury setbacks and navigate future breaks with better preparation, they may yet turn their season of draws into a campaign of triumph.