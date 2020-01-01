Bobby Motaung admits Kaizer Chiefs are keeping an eye on Bidvest Wits players

The Amakhosi boss has confirmed he's interested in one or two stars from the Students but didn't disclose their names

football manager Bobby Motaung has confirmed the club is keeping a close eye on what's happening at .

Motaung said the Soweto giants are looking to sign one or two players ahead of next season from Wits but said they need quality more than anything

However, Motaung admitted he doesn't see the situation Wits are currently facing as a positive for Amakhosi.

"If I want something from Wits, I will take one or two depending on the need but when they are in the situation they are in, it's not a gain for me or us as Chiefs," Motaung told Sowetan.

He further revealed that they are facing the challenge of not being allowed to sign new players due to the transfer ban imposed on them in February over Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana.

"It is more of do we need anything or do we need one or two players? Yes," he confirmed.

"Chiefs want quality and we will sign any quality player that is available on the market.

"But at the moment, we have challenges and we have to live with reality and respect it."

The Glamour Boys have been linked with S'fiso Hlanti and Thabang Monare from Wits.

Meanwhile, Motaung addressed the future of Ramahlwe Mphahlele who hasn't been a regular for the club this season.

According to Motaung, Mphahlele is happy at the club, more so because he recently signed a two-year contract.

"If you ask about Rama, he is stuck with me for the next two seasons because he signed a new contract [in March 2019]," he revealed.

"He is comfortable and he is happy."

Amakhosi have already lost George Maluleka to while Joseph Malongoane and Kabelo Mahlasela were released following the expiry of their contracts in June.

Chiefs wrote to Fifa's appeal committee to at least allow them to sign new players when the upcoming transfer window opens.

Nonetheless, with the restart of the delayed due to disagreements between the South African Football Association (Safa) and the PSL, the season is likely to go on beyond August 31.

And that could see the transfer window open even after Amakhosi's appearance before the Court of Arbitration for Sport on September 9.