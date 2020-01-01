Boateng's contract situation 'not an issue', says Bayern sporting director Salihamidzic

The defender's deal expires at the end of the season but the club are not concerned by the situation

sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic insists that there is no issue with Jerome Boateng's contract as the defender's deal nears its expiration.

Boateng has been with Bayern since 2011, having won eight titles and two titles since making the move from .

However, with his deal set to expire in the summer, he faces an uncertain future with the club he has called home for nearly a decade.

More teams

Recent reports linked Boateng with a Bayern departure, but the German defender said that he was "surprised" to see rumours that he could leave the club.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Boateng did add that a new challenge does appeal to him, potentially even one outside of Europe.

Salihamidzic, meanwhile, hopes to keep the 32-year-old defender in Munich, where the club hope he can add to his 333 appearances taken in across nine years.

"We all know that Jerome has a contract until June 30th, 2021 and we will talk to Jerome and his management at a reasonable time and make a fair decision for everyone," Salihamidzic told Sky Sport Germany. "This is not an issue for us at the moment."

The Bayern defender is one of several veteran stars excluded from the German national team, with head coach Joachim Low deciding in 2019 to move on and focus on several younger players.

Boateng, Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels have been excluded from the national team ever since, despite several calls to bring them back into the picture amid Bayern's Champions League triumph this summer.

Those calls only got louder recently after were thumped 6-1 by , leading to heavy criticism towards Low.

Salihamidzic says that he believes Germany will bounce back, though, as he is not concerned with the direction of the national team.

"Of course the lads haven't seen games like this often or not at all, but they're professional enough," he said. "I'm not worried that things won't go on for them like the way it ended in Dortmund."

Bayern Munich drew with 1-1 on Saturday, with Kingsley Coman cancelling out Maximilian Eggestein's opener.

Up next for the German champions is a return to the Champions League, where they will face on Wednesday.