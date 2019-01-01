'Boateng future undecided' - Rummenigge coy after defender leaves Bayern's USA tour early

The centre-back has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga champions this summer but could still stay put, claims the Bavarians' chief

Jerome Boateng's future has not yet been decided, according to chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, despite reported interest from .

The defender was widely expected to move on from the Allianz Arena this summer after falling down the pecking order under Niko Kovac.

Boateng flew home early from the champions' pre-season tour of the USA on Sunday due to private reasons, which are not thought to be related to his transfer situation.

Speaking at a trip to NASA's base in Houston, Texas, Rummenigge said of the 30-year-old defender's future: "It's not yet finally decided.

"We'll wait and see what's going on in the transfer market, and then we'll discuss with him how we'll proceed."

Boateng made just 20 Bundesliga appearances last season as Bayern again retained the German title.

The former international, who is no longer being considered for national selection by Joachim Low, could provide some stability at the back for the Bavarians, though, as Mats Hummels has already departed this summer.

Hummels returned to Borussia Dortmund last month in a deal reportedly worth €38 million (£34m/$43m).

And Kovac now appears happy with Boateng.

Speaking to the media over the weekend, the Bayern boss said: "I'm very pleased with Jerome, as well as with the rest of the squad, so he's extremely focused and good, and the training and performance against was very good."

The German also confirmed he expects midfielder Renato Sanches to stay put despite rumours he could leave.

"Renato Sanches stays," Kovac added of the international.

"He sees his future here. I am convinced that he will get more appearances this season than last season."

Sanches has previously said he expects to be given more game time in 2019-20, claiming he is needed by Kovac.

Bayern also appear in need of some attacking signings after losing Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and James Rodriguez at the end of last season.

Leroy Sane has been heavily linked with a move back to Bundesliga and Rummenigge has admitted Bayern's interest in the winger, but the two clubs are yet to come to an agreement.