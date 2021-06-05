Goal goes behind the scenes to tell you about Manchester City's Official Supporters Club in Kerala, India...

We sit down with some of the young members of the Manchester City Official Supporters Club Kerala.

The Supporters Club in Kerala was formed during the 2013/14 season, but it was only in 2016 that they received official status. It is also the first Official Supporters Club of Manchester City in India.

Goutham Manohar, one of the young members of the Official Supporters Club, spoke about what prompted him to support City.

"The reason was Sergio Aguero to be precise. Most of the Manchester City fans from Kerala have been supporting the club since he arrived at the club. Sergio Aguero has been a great influence behind the rise in the Manchester City fanbase in Kerala,” said Manohar.

While Goutham started supporting Manchester City after Aguero joined the club, it was only in 2016 that he became aware of the Official Supporters Club and became a member of the club.

"In the beginning it was very hard to find fellow Man City fans. I also did know that there is a community named Cityzens Kerala. I joined them pretty late, 2016 or 2017. Before that, there were numerous Manchester City group but none of them were official fan groups,” said Goutham.

The young Man City fan also explained about the matchday screening they organise in his hometown and what are his own matchday rituals.

"We do conduct screenings. In my hometown, Trichur, the last screening that happened was the Manchester derby that we lost. My matchday rituals are that I don’t wear the club jersey on matchdays because I feel if I wear the jersey, we will lose,” said Goutham.