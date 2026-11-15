The French winger Désiré Doué was unable to feature in the France match against Turkey in the UEFA Nations League, due to feeling pain in the hamstring muscles of his right leg, in a fresh setback for coach Luis Enrique.
The newspaper Sport report that Paris Saint-Germain's injury pile keeps growing. Désiré Doué is the latest worry, pulling out of France's squad for Sunday evening's clash with Turkey.
The winger felt pain in the hamstring muscles of his right leg in the hours before kick-off. Zinedine Zidane chose not to risk him, according to French media.
His withdrawal follows the violent incident he suffered against Italy, when a heavy blow damaged one of his teeth.
Doué needed medical attention, and a special guard was later made up for him to prevent further problems. His absence against Turkey has nothing to do with that episode, though. This is a fresh muscular issue.
The latest knock is another blow for Paris Saint-Germain, who are enduring a miserable run on the injury front, even if the full extent of the former Rennes man's problems remains unclear.
Luis Enrique has spent weeks hamstrung by a long list of absentees. It just keeps getting longer.
Start with Kvaratskhelia's serious injury against Barcelona. Then came one setback after another for Ousmane Dembélé, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi, the last to join the casualty list.
All of this leaves Enrique with precious little room to rotate. And yet Paris Saint-Germain still sit top of both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
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