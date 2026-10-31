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Al Ittihad v Shabab Al Ahli: AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport
Translated by

Blow to the heart of the midfield: the matches Richard Ríos will miss confirmed

R. Rios
Al Ittihad vs Neom SC
Al Ittihad
Neom SC
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad vs Al-Ain
Al-Ain
AFC Champions League Elite
Colombia
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates

When will the Colombian player return?

Press reports have revealed which matches Al-Ittihad midfielder Richard Rios will miss after the injury the Colombian picked up against Abha in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Ittihad drew 1-1 with hosts Abha yesterday, Friday, at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

Rios hurt his left ankle joint and limped off just 8 minutes into the game, sparking fears that the injury could be serious and keep him out for a lengthy period.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" report that the Colombian midfielder will miss two matches initially, until the precise nature of the injury becomes clear.

Next matches
ITT

ITT

AFC Champions League Elite

02 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA

ITT

ITT

Saudi Pro League

06 Nov 2026

NEO

NEO

Al-Ittihad host UAE side Al-Ain the day after tomorrow, Monday, in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage, then welcome Neom on Friday in the thirteenth round of the Roshn League.

How many more games Rios ends up missing depends on the results of the medical examinations he underwent immediately after flying back to Jeddah yesterday, Friday, once the Abha match had finished.

Rios joined Al-Ittihad during the last summer transfer window, arriving on loan from Portugal's Benfica until the end of the season. He has featured in 9 matches, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

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