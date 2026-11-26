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The direction of the foreign-player issue in the Roshn Saudi League for next season has been settled, after media personality Abdulrahman Al-Humaidi revealed new developments on the future of the foreign-player regulations. This comes amid the ongoing debate among clubs and fans over a possible increase in the number of foreign professionals, or changes to how they are registered in the coming period.

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Roshn Saudi League clubs have been waiting some time for the authorities to rule on the issue. The foreign quota shapes recruitment plans and squad building, and the league is still competing to attract world-class names who can raise its standard and boost its profile at continental and international level.

Read also: Ahead of the Al-Ettifaq clash: Al-Hilal welcome back Saudi Arabia's casualty

Speaking on the programme "Nadina", Al-Humaidi said his sources indicate there will be no increase in the number of foreign players next season. Clubs won't get a single extra place for foreign professionals beyond what the current regulations allow.

That ends the speculation of recent times about a possible rise. Some observers had called for clubs to be allowed to sign more professionals, giving coaches wider options and raising the level of competition on the pitch.

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Were other changes on the table?

The debate went beyond simply increasing the number. Other options concerned how squads are organised, including opening up the squad list or amending some of the rules on player registration. Those proposals were under consideration before the final decision was reached.

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Al-Humaidi had previously said the foreign-player regulations and related options were still being studied, with an official decision expected within two months, either increasing the number or adopting different changes to the registration process.

His latest information, though, suggests the decision has settled on keeping the current number. That makes it less likely Roshn Saudi League clubs will get extra places for professionals next season.

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The impact of the decision on clubs' plans

The decision will weigh heavily in clubs' calculations for the upcoming transfer window. Sporting directors must work within the foreign places the current regulations allow, choosing carefully between players already on their books and new signings meant to strengthen their squads.

Some clubs may also have to rethink their transfer priorities, particularly those planning wholesale changes to their squads. They'll need to strike a balance between technical quality and the options available to their coaches.

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According to Al-Humaidi, then, Roshn Saudi League clubs look set to start next season with the same number of foreign players. The final details of the squad regulations still await an official announcement.