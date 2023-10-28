Blow for Kaizer Chiefs as Johnson confirms three key players will miss Golden Arrows clash

Interim Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has confirmed the absence of Edmilson Dove, Ashley du Preez and Sinethemba Sithebe against Golden Arrows.

Chiefs play Arrows on Saturday

It will be Johnson's first game in charge

Three players miss out

TELL ME MORE: The aforementioned players have been key for Amakhosi since last season, especially Du Preez who has scored more goals than any other player, 12, since joining at the beginning of last season.

Dove has missed a number of matches already owing to the injury he sustained during the pre-season, while Sithebe has struggled to get back into the midfield especially after the signing of Edson Castillo who has settled well.

Regardless of the above, Johnson would have loved to have all the players available as he starts his stint as an interim Amakhosi coach.

Article continues below

WHAT HE SAID: "Unfortunately for us, the unavailability of Dove, who came from the national team [with] a groin injury," Johnson said ahead of the match.

"Sithebe has still not recovered from the injury he sustained at training three weeks ago. We also have [du Preez], who also injured himself just before the last game.

"The other guys are all fit, there is no major injury we are really worried about. Looking at where they come from and how they responded to our reaction, we have very good players available [for Saturday]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sifiso Hlanti is expected to come in for Dove while Castillo will most probably be drafted into the starting team after being rested in the Carling Knockout loss against AmaZulu.

Tebogo Potsane is most likely to be given another chance in the absence of du Preez.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs have quality but are low in confidence after failing to get positive results consistently.

They are 13 points behind league leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns who have accumulated 24 points despite playing a game less.

A win this weekend will be a massive boost for the former Al Ahly assistant coach who will most likely be given the job permanently if he delivers.