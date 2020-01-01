Blow for West Bromwich Albion as injured Hegazi forced off against Wigan

The 29-year-old seemed to be besieged with a hamstring complaint and was taken off in the first-half at the Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion have been dealt a potential injury setback after Ahmed Hegazi was forced off in the first half of their Championship clash against Athletic.

The international pulled up in visible pain and requested treatment from the club medics around 43 minutes.

But it quickly became obvious the defender would not be able to play on and was replaced afterwards by Kyle Bartley.

Should Hegazi be forced to miss time it would be a blow for the promotion-chasing Baggies, with the loanee being in fine form for Slaven Bilic’s men.

An ankle injury suffered during the 2019 African Cup of Nations ruled him out for over five weeks and his return broke the stability to West Brom’s backline.



Bilic’s side remains unbeaten in their last six outings and a draw or victory over the Latics will keep them at the summit of the Championship.

They host Premier League outfit in Tuesday’s replay before travelling to to try Swansea for size.