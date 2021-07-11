Blow for South Africa: Five players released from Olympic squad

The country's football governing body released the following statement on Sunday

South Africa u23 Olympic Team has suffered a huge blow following the withdrawal of five players due to various medical reasons.

The changes in the camp come a week after Sascoc announced the final U23 Men’s Olympic squad for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games to take place from 22 July -8 August 2021.

South Africa is in Group A together with hosts Japan who they play on 22 July at the Tokyo Stadium and France who they meet at Saitama Stadium on 25 July.

The u23s will then round off their group stage matches against Mexico at the Sapporo Dome on July 28.

Players released from Camp are: Lyle Foster, Fagrie Lakay, Abbubaker Mobara, Sipho Mbule and Keletso Makgalwa (Standby player).

Coach David Notoane will announce replacements soon.

