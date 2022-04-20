Blow for Royal AM as CAS makes ruling in case against Sekhukhune United and PSL

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled it has no jurisdiction to determine Royal AM’s appeal against Sekhukhune United and the Premier Soccer League.

Royal AM, disputing the 2020-21 National First Division title won by Sekhukhune United, had sought the intervention of the Switzerland-based body.

The dispute resolution body has now ruled that it has no jurisdiction to hear the appeal filed by the South African club.

"CAS has no jurisdiction to hear the appeal filed by Royal AM Football Club on 7 September 2021," the arbitration court ruled, as per Soccer Laduma.

"The costs of the arbitration, to be determined and served to the parties by the CAS Court Office, shall be borne by Royal AM Football Club.

"Royal AM Football Club shall pay to the National Soccer League and Sekhukhune United FC a contribution of CHF 4,000 [four thousand Swiss Francs] each towards the legal fees and other expenses incurred in connection with the present arbitration procedure.

"All other parties shall bear their own expenses."

The determination of the international court has now brought an end to the protracted legal battle between the clubs and the league management.

Royal AM’s owner, Shauwn Mkhize, moved to the court to dispute the award of three points to Sekhukhune United, which dislodged her side from the perch of the table last season.

Sekhukhune United were awarded three points from a match against Polokwane City whom they had been found guilty of fielding an ineligible player.

The points were awarded before the final round of matches in the second-tier and that made Sekhukhune United champions leaving Royal AM – who were leading before the arbitration - angered.

Royal AM contested the promotion play-offs and did not take part in the four matches.

Initially, they applied for the matter to be determined by the country’s constitutional court, but their application was rejected in August 2021.