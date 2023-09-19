Orlando Pirates will be without one of their key players when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns in Soweto.

Ndlondlo has become key midfielder

Set to miss the game

Bucs updates on injured players

WHAT HAPPENED: Ndlondlo has been a key player for Orlando Pirates this season, especially after an injury to Miguel Timm.

He has played a total of nine matches across all competitions but will not be available to play the league leaders on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has accumulated a total of four yellow cards, two in the league and as many in the MTN8, rendering him unavailable.

Article continues below

WHAT THEY SAID: "The hosts will be without midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, who is ruled out of the clash through suspension after accumulating four yellow cards in domestic competition this season," Bucs confirmed on Monday.

"Meanwhile, Olisa Ndah and Karim Kimvuidi are inching closer to their first involvement this season after appearing as unused subs on Sunday, while midfielder Vincent Pule has resumed full training after missing the early part of the season through injury."

Next Match PSL ORL MLS Info

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The return of the aforementioned players will be a massive boost to coach Jose Riveiro owing to the congested fixtures across all competitions.

The Sea Robbers are currently competing in the Premier Soccer League, the Caf Champions League and MTN8.

It will be important for Riveiro to have most of his players available to enable him to make rotations when necessary.

WHAT NEXT: The Soweto giants faithful are hopeful their team will deliver silverware once again this season.