Blow for Orlando Pirates as Mabasa joins growing injury list ahead of Royal AM clash

Premier Soccer League giants Orlando Pirates have announced that Tshegofatso Mabasa has joined the club's growing injury list ahead of the clash with Royal AM.

The Buccaneers are set to resume their PSL campaign when they welcome Thwihli Thwahla at the 2010 Fifa World Cup training ground, Orlando Stadium, in Soweto on Saturday.

They are coming off a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Congo-Brazzaville outfit Diables Noirs on Sunday which saw Pirates advance to the play-off round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Mabasa featured as a substitute against Diables in the second round first-leg match which was played at Orlando Stadium, where the Buccaneers won the tie 1-0 on aggregate.

Pirates have now released the following statement indicating that Mabasa and veteran goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands are the latest players to pick up injuries:

"There has been some progress on the injury front, with some players in the Buccaneers’ long injury list nearing a return to action," a club statement read.

"Meanwhile, goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands and striker Tshegofatso Mabasa are among the latest injury concerns in the camp.

"Neither side [Pirates and Royal AM] has a player in the suspension list, meaning all fit players in both camps are eligible for selection."

Mabasa has been Bucs' best striker thus far this season and he has been named in the Bafana Bafana's provisional squad for next month's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ghana and Zimbabwe.

The left-footed marksman and Sandilands have joined the likes of Thembinkosi Lorch, Innocent Maela, Zakhele Lepasa, Richard Ofori, Frank Mhango, and Vincent Pule on Pirates' injury list.

While one of Bucs' key players Ben Motshwari remains suspended by the club after being charged by the police last month.

Meanwhile, Pirates have been boosted by the availability of Olisa Ndah, who missed the match against Diables Noirs.

"Having hit the ground running in his first few appearances in Bucs colours, new recruit Olisa Ndah can be expected to feature in the matchday squad after not being available ahead of the Club’s last fixture," a club statement read.

The Nigeria international, who is a central defender by trade, impressed in Pirates' last PSL game against Maritzburg United which ended in a 0-0 draw in Pietermaritzburg on October 20.