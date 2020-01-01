Blow for Nigeria as Low invites Uduokhai to Germany national team

The Super Eagles have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the 23-year-old defender who is now set to play for Die Mannschaft

Nigerian descent Felix Uduokhai has been handed his maiden invitation to the national team for upcoming matches against the , and .

Uduokhai's invitation to Joachim Low's latest squad comes as a blow to who were aiming to secure his commitment.

The 23-year-old who was born to a Nigerian father and a German mother in the European country, has featured across Germany youth levels with appearances for the U19, U20 and U21 teams.

More teams

Uduokhai has been a strong force in 's defence this campaign, playing every minute of their matches so far this season with a goal to his name.

The centre-back joined Heiko Herrlich's side permanently from this summer after impressing on loan last campaign.

Germany will take on the Czech Republic in a friendly match in Leipzig next Wednesday before resuming their Uefa Nations League campaign against Ukraine and Spain on November 14 and 17 respectively.

Joachim #Löw has named Germany his squad for the upcoming international break! 🇩🇪



ℹ️ Neuer, Ginter, Gnabry, Goretzka, Kimmich, Kroos, Sané and Werner are only available for the Nations League games.#DieMannschaft #GERCZE #GERUKR #ESPGER pic.twitter.com/hjwCoppPYY — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 6, 2020

Uduokhai is another talent lost by the West African country after they missed the chance to lure ’s Bukayo Saka to Gernot Rohr’s team.

Article continues below

Saka made his debut in an international friendly match against in October where he played for 76 minutes.

Despite these recent disappointments, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is reportedly planning to convince teenage sensation Noni Madueke to dump England and pledge his international allegiance to the three-time African champions.

Madueke,18, has scored four goals with two assists in seven Dutch Eredivisie games this season.