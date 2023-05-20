Blow for Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns transfer plans as Cape Town City extend Mayo's contract

Cape Town City have reportedly extended striker Khanyisa Mayo's contract by three years potentially ending speculations about his future.

Mayo has been consistent for City

Downs and Chiefs have been monitoring him

City extends stay

WHAT HAPPENED: Mayo has been consistent for Cape Town City this season, scoring vital goals that helped them finish in the top four in the Premier Soccer League.

It explains why Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have been consistently linked with the move for the effective forward.

However, the two teams will have to look elsewhere after the striker opted to stay at his current team until 2028 as reported by SABC.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: They have exercised [the option of extending the player's deal]. I don’t think that’s news to anyone, with his performances I would believe that City are keen to keep him," Mayo's agent Basia Michaels said.

"He has a lot of transfer speculation but it’s also very important to keep him mindful of where he currently is and congratulate him for what he is currently doing, it’s no small task at all."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Michaels has, however, not completely closed the door for potential suitors.

"We would definitely need to look at the market and what it has to offer in this window and should something not happen I would expect nothing less from him than to want to extend Khanyisa’s stay, especially considering he is happy at City.

"He is playing great football, scoring regularly and he is now the league’s top goal scorer. I do expect to see him back with Bafana."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mayo ended the just concluded PSL campaign with 12 goals and two assists, the same number of strikes as Sundowns' Peter Shalulile who managed three assists.

The 24-year-old was reliable for City, having played 27 league matches out of the possible 30.

Caf Confederation Cup finalists Yanga SC are reportedly interested in Mayo as well to bolster their attack.

WHAT NEXT: Mayo and his agent can now hope there is no unexpected turn of events that might destabilize the attacker.