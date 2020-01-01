Blow for Club Brugge as Dennis ruled out of Manchester United clash

The Nigeria international forward will be absent when the Belgians lock horns with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men on Thursday

have confirmed that Emmanuel Dennis will not play a part in Thursday’s clash at .

The international suffered an injury in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Charleroi at Jan Breydelstadion.

As a result, he has not been picked among the 22-man squad for the showdown at Old Trafford alongside captain Ruud Vormer.

🆕 Kapitein Ruud Vormer en aanvaller Emmanuel Dennis reizen niet mee af naar Manchester. Beiden zijn onvoldoende hersteld van een contact in de match tegen Charleroi. Ontdek hier de 22 namen. #MNUCLU pic.twitter.com/wEPwAuslt8 — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) February 25, 2020

Dennis scored the Blue-Black’s only goal in the last-32 first leg fixture that ended 1-1 after Anthony Martial’s equaliser.

His compatriot David Okereke, Cote d'Ivoire internationals Odilon Kossounou and Simon Deli, Angola's Clinton Mata, as well as ’s Percy Tau, made the cut.

Senegalese forward Krepin Diatta makes a return to the squad after injury ruled him out of the first-leg.

Victory for the Belgians or a high-scoring draw will propel Philippe Clement’s team to the next round of the competition.