Blow for Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns as Erasmus sprains both ankles

The 30-year-old player is now set to miss Masandawana's last two Caf Champions League Group B games against Al Hilal Omdurman and CR Belouizdad

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus has suffered an injury ahead of Bafana Bafana's crucial 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The experienced player picked up the injury during the Tshwane giants' 2-1 win over Stellenbosch FC in a PSL match at Danie Craven Stadium last weekend.

As a result, Erasmus will miss Bafana's back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan which will be played later this month as South Africa look to qualify for the finals.

Sundowns team doctor Carl Tabane confirmed that the former Orlando Pirates player will be out for about four to six weeks.

"Everybody saw on TV how the injury happened. It looked like a horrible injury even ourselves [doctors] we were worried," Tabane told the club's media department on Friday. "However, I am happy to say it is not as bad as we thought. He got two ankle sprains, and the outlook is quite good. No operative surgery will be needed. We are going to manage everything consecutively.

"He has actually commenced with his rehabilitation and is looking quite well. The estimated return to play should be about four to six weeks," he continued. "It might be earlier because of our experience working with ankle injuries. We happy to say he will be back soon."

Erasmus has netted six goals from 20 competitive matches for Sundowns having joined the Tshwane giants from Cape Town City prior to the start of the current campaign.

Sundowns players such as Thapelo Morena, Phakamani Mahlambi (currently on loan at AmaZulu) and Gaston Sirino sustained similar injuries in recent seasons.

Tabane, who is the head of Sundowns' medical team, explained how they usually deal with ankle injuries.

Article continues below

"As Sundowns medical team with our vast experience with this ankle injuries, today we were even discussing how many ankle injuries we have had," he said. "We have set steps as to how we managed these injuries. Primary, he has been assessed by us medical doctors.

"Then he goes on to physio to manage the swelling make sure the ankle is not stiff. Then he will commence with the rehabilitation which I've said it has commenced."

Sundowns are set to face Black Leopards in a PSL match on Sunday and they will also be without striker Peter Shalulile, who will be serving a one-match suspension.