Blow for Bafana Bafana as coach Broos confirms injuries to Foster, Phete, Mayambela

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has confirmed injuries to three more players ahead of international friendlies against Mozambique and Angola.

Broos' men reported for camp on Sunday

But a few players are missing due to injuries

So far, just one replacement has been announced

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian tactician had included Belgium-based striker Lyle Foster, utility player Thibang Phete and forward Mihlali Mayambela in his final 23-man squad but the trio is now unavailable. That has left Broos with the task of looking for replacements for the three players. Only Foster has been replaced and in comes TS Galaxy midfielder Bathusi Aubaas who has zero goals and just one assist in 12 Premier Soccer League games.

WHAT BROOS SAID: “I’m here with mixed feelings, with one side happiness and the other side disappointment,” said Broos as per iDiski Times. “Happiness because first of all we are in a fantastic location here to have our training sessions. Also, everything is very good here, everything is just one step away.

“Disappointment because we can’t follow the plan. The plan was to play those two matches with the guys who were there in September. Not all those guys but 75% of that, so when you see the list of injuries for the moment: we have Phete, who is injured, we have Sithole who is injured, we have Maela and Sibisi, we have Mayambela, we have Foster and then we have two guys, Mashego and Percy Tau who don’t play for the moment in their clubs.

“There are a lot of players who are not there. Therefore a little bit disappointed because the plan was to play, certainly to start with the same team that played against Sierra Leone but with all these injuries it’s not possible.

“Yesterday morning, Foster phoned that he couldn’t be here. So we have to look for a substitute. I will not give so much comment on that but at last, it will be Bathusi Aubaas, the player of TS Galaxy, who will join us today."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Already, Broos had limited options in this November camp. Key players like Percy Tasu, Siphephelo Sithole, Innocent Maela and Nkosinathi Sibisi were unavailable for selection due to fitness issues. But the Bafana coach will have to deal with what is at his disposal despite ignoring France–based striker Lebo Mothiba and Kaizer Chiefs forward Keagan Dolly, who appears to have picked up form in recent games.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA? South Africa are already in camp in Mpumalanga preparing for the upcoming Mozambique and Angola friendlies to be played at Mbombela Stadium on November 17 and 20. Broos would want to cultivate a winning culture ahead of the resumption of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March next year.