St Louis City sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel and the club will be hoping that Pitso Mosimane's prediction about Njabulo Blom becomes true.

The 23-year-old recently joined City from Chiefs

recently joined City from Chiefs Blom played against a Downs team coached by Mosimane

Pfannenstiel has high hopes for the Amakhosi academy product

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bafana Bafana international was snapped up by the new Major League Soccer club from Kaizer Chiefs last month.

Amakhosi decided to sell Blom in order to avoid losing him for free at the end of the current season as he was set to enter the final six months of his deal with the Soweto giants.

Pfannenstiel, who was on the books of Pirates in the 1996-97 season as a goalkeeper, hopes Blom brings exactly that to City.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "I had a good chat with legendary South African and current Al Ahli head coach Pitso Mosimane yesterday and he told me that 'Njabulo' means happiness," Pfannenstiel wrote.

"Let’s hope that Njabulo Blom will bring exactly that to St Louis City."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blom played against a Mosimane-coached Mamelodi Sundowns side during the 2019-20 season which was the accomplished tactician's final campaign in charge of the Tshwane Giants.

Amakhosi claimed a 2-0 win over a much-fancied Masandawana side with Blom being influential in the middle of the park as a 19-year-old and he went on to become a key player for the team.

The Soweto-born player is now working under his compatriot and fellow former Chiefs player Bradley Carnell, who is the head coach at City.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BLOM?: The talented player arrived in the USA this week after receiving his work permit.

City are set to start their 2023 MLS campaign with a match against Austin FC on February 26.