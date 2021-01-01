'Blom was fantastic'- Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt hails youngster after Soweto Derby win

The 56-year-old tactician hopes Amakhosi will get better after they ended their winless run in the PSL

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt praised Njabulo Blom following the team's victory over Orlando Pirates on Sunday.

Amakhosi snapped their six-match winless run in the PSL when they secured a 1-0 victory over the Buccaneers at the FNB Stadium.

Samir Nurkovic was the hero for Chiefs as he grabbed a second-half goal which inspired the team to a much-needed win for the Naturena-based giants.

However, Hunt was impressed by Blom and he believes the 21-year-old midfield maestro was his Man of the Match on the day.

"Njabulo Blom was Man of the Match, fantastic you know," Hunt told SuperSport TV. "He's got energy, he's got legs, it's what we need, he's got the desire, we just have to get him better, but he'll get better."

The experienced tactician also lauded Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, 21, and Happy Mashiane, 23, who was a constant threat to the Pirates defence in the right flank.

"As I said, 'Mshini' [Nkosingiphile Ngcobo], Happy [Mashiane] I mean the ball he played through for Nurkovic, what a ball, fantastic," he continued. "He'll get better, you need time with him, you also need players around them that can make them better."

Hunt, who joined Amakhosi after leaving Bidvest Wits in September 2020, is pleased to see the youngsters repay the faith he has shown in them this season.

"As long as they got the work ethic, Njabulo has got that, Darrel [Matsheke], these youngsters got it. I just got to keep persevering," the former Swallows FC coach added. "I believe in them, hopefully, we can get them better and better, you know that's all I can do."

The victory over Pirates took Chiefs to ninth place on the PSL standings - three points behind eighth-placed TS Galaxy.

Article continues below

Amakhosi will be in action after the Fifa Break as they face Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League Group C game on Apil 3.

The encounter is set to be played at FNB Stadium as the Glamour Boys look to clinch their second win in the group stage and boost their hopes of reaching the knockout phase.