Blom: SuperSport United would love to sign unsettled Kaizer Chiefs player - Hunt

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has made a confession about Bafana Bafana midfielder Njabulo Blom amid his uncertain Kaizer Chiefs future.

Blom's future with Amakhosi remains uncertain

The talented player excelled under Hunt at the Soweto giants

SuperSport and Sundowns have been linked with the youngster

WHAT HAPPENED? Hunt coached Blom at the Soweto giants between September 2020 and April 2021 when the experienced tactician served as the head coach.

Blom's future with Chiefs is uncertain as contract renewal negotiations between his agent, Rob Moore and the club have broken down with less than eight months left on the deal.

With his side having been credited with an interest in Blom, Hunt admitted that he would sign the Bafana Bafana international if the opportunity arises.

WHAT DID HUNT SAY?: "I read the rumours, yeah, look I mean he's contracted to Kaizer Chiefs you know, I can't really comment but I mean I would really wanna sign any good player," Hunt told Marawa Sports World Wide.

"And he's a player that I've worked with before, I know him very well, you know, converted him from the right back into centre midfield.

"Which I think has always been his best position, that's only my opinion but he's under contract, so you know, I don't know what's transpiring, I don't like to get involved in situations like that," he added.

"But ja, if it arises and there's an opportunity, yes we'd love to... (laughs). When I worked with him I liked him from day one and I thought he's got exactly what I like."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi are risking losing Blom for free with his contract set to expire in June 2023 and he will be allowed to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice from January onwards.

The former South Africa under-20 international has also been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the January 2023 transfer window.

Blom is a key player under Zwane having made 13 appearances for the Soweto giants this season including two appearances in the MTN8.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BLOM? The 23-year-old and his Chiefs teammates have been given some time off due to the ongoing 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

Chiefs are scheduled to face Lamontville Golden Arrows on December 31 when the 2022-23 PSL campaign resumes.