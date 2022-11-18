Blom: SuperSport United confirm interest in Kaizer Chiefs star, but Matsatsantsa fear Sundowns and Orlando Pirates

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stanley Matthews has confirmed the club's interest in Kaizer Chiefs star Njabulo Blom.

Blom needs to take pay cut to complete move

Matsatsantsa are not ready to get into a bidding war

A key player for Chiefs, but he is yet to sign a new deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bafana Bafana international's future with Amakhosi is uncertain with contract renewal talks having broken down and the deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

This has put other clubs on alert including SuperSport who have been linked with Blom and Matthews has now stated that coach Gavin Hunt is a keen admirer of the immensely talented midfielder.

However, the experienced football administrator indicated that they cannot afford Blom due to his hefty asking wage and that only Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates can afford the player.

WHAT DID MATTHEWS SAY?: “He is a good player; coach Gavin Hunt likes him [Blom]. The contract is expiring at Kaizer Chiefs, and I’m not surprised there’s speculation around him,” Matthews told Far Post.

“But as far as SuperSport United is concerned, I don’t think we can match any offer that Chiefs may give Njabulo.

“You cannot go to a gunfight with a pocket knife, you know. So I can't go fight Chiefs, Sundowns and Pirates on their players in terms of money.

“So why would I pick a fight which I cannot win? He is a big league player and needs to earn big money, which his agent wants him to earn.”

“We will not entertain it because, realistically, it is very unlucky to afford him. I can never match the big three in terms of salaries; hence, players coming to our club must know that take pay cuts.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blom played some of his best football under Hunt at Chiefs between September 2020 and May 2021 as the Soweto giants reached the knockout stages of the Caf Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

The former South Africa under-20 international has less than eight months left on his current deal with Amakhosi and he will be free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice from January 2023 onwards.

Sundowns, who are known to be big spenders in the PSL, have been linked with Blom, but their interest is yet to be confirmed with the January transfer window approaching.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BLOM? The 23-year-old is currently in camp with his Bafana teammates having been an unused substitute against Mozambique on Thursday.

Blom will be hoping to feature when South Africa lock horns with 2006 World Cup participants, Angol in another friendly match on Sunday.