Blom's Kaizer Chiefs exit saddens Alexander, but Zwane tipped for Amakhosi success

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Cole Alexander is saddened by Njabulo Blom's exit to St Louis City FC and makes a case for Samkelo Zwane.

WHAT HAPPENED: Alexander waxed lyrical about his former midfield partner, who he describes - alongside Teboho Mokoena - as his favourite player.

However, he wished the former the best at his new club after ending his stay with the Soweto heavyweights.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Firstly Blom is an amazing pro. He is such a good player, he, together with Teboho Mokoena has been my favourite player," Alexander said as quoted by Far Post.

“It’s sad that he left us but also I am happy for him that he is going overseas.”

AND WHAT IS MORE: Alexander further revealed his hope for youngster Samkelo Zwane who has been impressive for Amakhosi since Blom's departure.

"On Zwane, the boy is good. The boy is quality," Alexander continued.

"He has shown he can play in the PSL and like many coaches and people know that this league is not about age and is not just on the younger side but on the older side as well. So it goes both ways.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blom has been at Kaizer Chiefs since 2019 before recently opting to join Major League Soccer side St Louis City SC.

The 21-year-old Zwane has played just three PSL matches for Amakhosi and has been touted as the next big thing for the club.

WHAT NEXT: Alexander and Zwane might be involved on Friday evening when Kaizer Chiefs play AmaZulu in a PSL assignment.