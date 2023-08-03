Blom reveals his MLS nickname and says Kaizer Chiefs play 'very slow' football compared to American game

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Njabulo Blom has opened up about the different styles of play between Amakhosi and St. Louis City.

Ex-Chiefs star Blom reveals his new nickname

He says Chiefs' 'slow' football gave him at challenge

He credits Carnell for helping him settle

WHAT HAPPENED: Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom has come out to say Amakhosi's playing style somewhat contributed to his slow adaptation to American football where he turns out for Major League Soccer side St. Louis City SC.

Blom spent four years at Naturena and after seven months at St. Louis, he says the difference in style of play and speed is huge.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It was not easy to adapt because the tempo was not easy because here they play fast, and when I got here I used to lose a lot of balls and sometimes I would get angry at myself.

"Back at home our build-up was very slow, we played slow but here we play with a quick tempo and everything is advanced. It was not easy for me to adapt, it took me a while," Blom told the City Voice where he revealed that his teammates call him 'Jabs' and 'Stopper'.

"At first it was difficult because it is my first time coming to play in a different country but the team helped me to adapt, my teammates and coaches have been there for me to guide me. It has been a fantastic journey for me to learn about America and the culture," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blom is one of a number of South African players plying their trade in the MLS as players like Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Olwethu Makhanya, Katlego Ntsabeleng, and latest addition Cassius Mailula are all making a name for themselves in that region of the world.

The presence of Blom's coach, Bradley Carnell - who was a left-back for Bafana Bafana and German side Borussia Mönchengladbach in his heydays - made it easier for the 23-year-old to settle in.

"Home is home and when you are not home, you are not home. I am not taking away what the coach has done for me, I would not be playing like this if the coach and technical staff did not welcome me with open hands," said Blom.

WHAT'S NEXT: Blom and his St. Louis City side, who are at the summit of the Western Conference, will take on Austin FC on August 21.