Blom reveals exactly why he didn't honour Bafana Bafana call-up

Njabulo Blom has revealed how he found it difficult to pull out of the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2023 Afcon qualifiers against Liberia.

Blom explained how illness forced him out

St Louis midfielder felt he needed good training

23-year-old was replaced in Bafana squad by Timm

WHAT HAPPENED? Blom was forced to sit out the double-header against the Lone Stars due to illness with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replacing him with Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm.

The 23-year-old revealed how disappointed he was to miss out on national team duties as South Africa search for a ticket to next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast after missing out on the 2021 edition in Cameroon.

His absence was the subject of a tussle between Safa and his club St Louis City SC with Broos threatening to take legal action after the club had failed to provide updates over his availability before the MLS side ‘clarified’ that the player was being held back as a precaution to avoid infecting others.

Blom has one cap for South Africa, having made his debut in the World Cup qualifier against Ghana in September 2021, and was set to feature prominently given he was among just four midfielders named by Broos in the final squad.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “South Africa is my country. I love my country,” said Blom as quoted by FARPost. “It’s every young boy’s or professional player’s dream to represent their country. Obviously, I was disappointed that I couldn’t go, but it is what it is.

“I had to sit down and think if it was necessary for me to go to the national team. And I felt like I was sick at the moment, and I haven’t been training.

“I felt it was good for me and the national team to get better and then get good training time. Hopefully, they call me next time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the absence of Blom, Broos went with Luke Le Roux and Teboho Mokoena in central midfield as South Africa threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Liberia on Friday, leaving them facing a must-win tie in Monrovia on Tuesday.

Blom, who joined St Louis City from Kaizer Chiefs last December, featured in the first two games for the MLS new boys coached by South African Bradley Carnell.

The 23-year-old was a first-half substitute in St Louis’ season opener against Austin and started the second game at home to Charlotte but has not been involved in their last two fixtures against Portland and San Jose.

WHAT’S MORE? Carnell also explained what it will take the midfielder to return to action. “He’s been released from the health and safety protocols, which is good news,” said Carnell.

“The bad news is he’s missed 10 days. So, the depletion of health, fitness, and everything takes a bit of a whack. You have to make sure how you bring Njabulo on.”

WHAT’S NEXT? St Louis are away to Real Salt Lake on Sunday morning, seeking to make it five straight wins.