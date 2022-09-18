Blom proves Kaizer Chiefs his point emphatically

The versatile defender's future with the Glamour Boys has recently been called into question over a reported contract dispute

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom's outstanding performance against SuperSport United couldn't have come at a better time.

After not playing much this season and often being told to play at right-back rather than what is probably Blom's best position - central midfield - the player may not have been happy with the direction his career was taking. It wasn't that long ago when he was in Bafana Bafana picture as well.

Then after his agent Rob Moore dropped the bombshell that he felt his client was undervalued, Blom's Chiefs future looked to be in doubt.

“Blom earns less than a lot of players in the Kaizer Chiefs starting 11 and he has proven himself and paid his dues. He now wants to negotiate based on what he has achieved," Rob Moore told Metro FM, also later adding that:

"Obviously the player is going to take a step back because he is being told how bad he is. Things have happened and they are not helpful."



It was under SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt, during his Amakhosi tenure, that Blom was at his best. And while Hunt wouldn't have been happy at being on the losing side on Saturday night, he would surely have admired the performance Blom put in.

Together with Yusuf Maart, Blom dominated the engine room, at least after Chiefs recovered from a bit of a shaky start against Matsatsantsa.

He got better and better as the match went on and helped ensure that SuperSport didn't threaten a comeback.

That tenacious performance should go a long way to making sure that Blom does stay at the club, and also that he features in midfield rather than at right-back.

That coach Arthur Zwane started Blom, and played him in central midfield – just before the transfer window closes, also suggests that the club want to try and keep him. And that there has been, or will soon be, an agreement over his salary demands.

As an outstanding, committed player and development product who is well appreciated by the fans, that can only be a good thing.

For the likes of Phathutshedzo Nange, George Matlou and Cole Alexander, trying to force their way back into central midfield, it looks like the competition just got stronger.