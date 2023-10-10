Blom opens lid on surprise Kaizer Chiefs exit - 'There were things that were not good at Amakhosi'

Njabulo Blom has revealed that he left Kaizer Chiefs for St. Louis City because he couldn't reach an agreement with Amakhosi over a new deal.

Njabulo is a Chiefs' graduate

He joined St. Louis a year ago

Midfielder explains why he left Amakhosi

TELL ME MORE: Blom was developed at Chiefs. He was promoted to the senior team in 2019 and was seen as one of the Glamour Boys' best players between 2021 and 2022. However, in late 2022, St. Louis came for his services, and Blom did not hesitate to leave.

He has now explained how the situation was at the Soweto giants.

WHAT HE SAID: "[When City came knocking] I was still trying to figure out my next move because there were things that weren't good at Chiefs, we were not getting into an agreement in terms of my contract," Blom said as quoted by Sowetan.

"So, my agent [Rob Moore] told me that there was a new team in the US and they were interested in me and it might be a good move for me to use that as a stepping stone to Europe.

"I sat down with my family and we decided it was a really good move for me to grow as a human being... move out of my comfort zone, find myself as a young adult."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The midfielder has further commented on the quality of the MLS and how the coming of Lionel Messi and the likes of Cassius Mailula improved the American top-tier.

"I have to be honest; I have been there for almost a year now and I think it's a really competitive league because a lot of players from Europe are coming in now and also players from South Africa...they make the league a bit better," he continued.

"We all know that Messi is one of the best players in the world and we knew when we moved to the MLS that the league would get a lot of attention, a lot of sponsors, so it's been great having him around because now the league is being taken seriously."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since making the move, Blom has become a key player for the Missouri-based outfit.

The 23-year-old has played 25 league games and managed a goal in the process.

WHAT NEXT: After making a return to Bafana Bafana, Blom has an opportunity to show his worth in the forthcoming international friendly matches.

On Friday, South Africa host Eswatini at the FNB Stadium, before playing the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) custodians Ivory Coast.

Bafana are preparing for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers as well and Blom is expected to make the squad.