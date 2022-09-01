Blom not asking Kaizer Chiefs for fantasy numbers - Agent discloses broken contract renewal talks

The Bafana Bafana international deserves better than what he is currently earning at Amakhosi according to his prominent representative

Kaizer Chiefs star Njabulo Blom's representative Rob Moore has disclosed that negotiations over a new contract have hit a snag.





The 22-year-old utility player has entered the final year of the four-year deal that he signed in 2019 when he was promoted to the Amakhosi first team from the reserves.





Moore, who also represents Benni McCarthy and Steven Pienaar, explained that Blom is underpaid at Chiefs despite being a regular for the Soweto giants.





“Blom earns less than a lot of players in the Kaizer Chiefs starting 11 and he has proven himself and paid his dues. He now wants to negotiate based on what he has achieved," Rob Moore told Metro FM.





“I like to think we don’t suck numbers out of our thumbs when it comes to our players. Boom played about 28 out of 30 games for Chiefs last season and he has represented South Africa.





“Blom is not asking for fantasy numbers. He has achieved more at a younger age. What Blom is asking for is less than what player X who has achieved less than him is earning, he is not being unreasonable."





Chiefs are known to be among the best-paying clubs in the PSL with Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly among the highest-paid players in SA football.





Blom's versatility has made him an important player at Amakhosi in the last few seasons and Moore feels his client deserves a better salary.





“Kaizer Chiefs needs to say what are current players earning and where is he is standing in the team not base it on what he is currently earning," he continued.





“You talk about all these new players that have come in but they have lost a number of games without Blom in the team.





"Obviously the player is going to take a step back because he is being told how bad he is. Things have happened and they are not helpful."





Blom was a noticeable absentee from Chiefs' matchday squad as the Glamour Boys defeated Stellenbosch FC in an MTN8 quarter-final clash last weekend.