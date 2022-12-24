Blom: Motaung Jr divulges Kaizer Chiefs' plans to replace new St Louis City signing

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior has revealed the club's plans to replace Njabulo Blom after selling the Bafana Bafana player.

Blom was one of Chiefs' key players under Zwane

Motaung Jr stated that they are already working on the squad audit

The Soweto giants are scheduled to face Arrows next weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants sold the South Africa international to new Major Soccer League club St Louis City for an undisclosed fee on Friday.

Blom was an intergral part of coach Arthur Zwane's side and his departure has left a big void in the team ahead of the Premier Soccer League resumption.

Motaung has allayed concerns about the possible effect of Blom’s departure and he indicated that they are working on a squad audit before deciding which areas need beefing up.

WHAT DID MOTAUNG SAY?: “We have many plans around that. As I have said before, we are trying to build a young, dynamic squad with the right mix of youth and top-quality experience," Motaung told the club's media department.

"We are already working on our squad audit and the areas we feel we need to beef up. Opportunities arise when someone leaves; it opens the door for someone else to put their hand up and start their own journey.

"So, we are well aware and we have long prepared for this eventuality, and someone else now has a chance to stake a claim for a place in the team. Obviously, much thought went into this and we are feeling very positive about the way forward.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The likes of Phathutshedzo Nange and Cole Alexander will view Blom's departure as an opportunity to re-cement their place in Chiefs' starting line-up.

The duo has found game time hard to come by since Zwane redeployed Blom to central midfield from right-back in the current campaign.

While reserve team star Samkelo Zwane is an option for Zwane with the 20-year-old midfielder having made his PSL debut against Stellenbosch FC two months ago.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: The Soweto giants are currently preparing for their upcoming PSL encounter against Lamontville Golden Arrows.

The match is scheduled to be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 31.