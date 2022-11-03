Blom: Khanye warns Kaizer Chiefs over midfielder's deal amid SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns links

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has urged the club to renew Njabulo Blom's contract before they lose the midfield maestro for free.

The Bafana Bafana international's future is uncertain

Talks between Moore and Chiefs have hit a snag

Sundowns and SuperSport have been credited with an interest in Blom

WHAT HAPPENED: The 22-year-old has less than eight months left in his current contract with renewal talks between Amakhosi and his agent Rob Moore having hit an impasse.

Last month, Moore came out and put the blame on Chiefs for trying to shortchange Blom during the contract renewal negotiations and talks have stalled.

Khanye feels that Blom deserves a deal and warned the Soweto giants about the possibility of losing the Soweto-born player for free after the player has been linked with SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns in recent weeks.

WHAT DID KHANYE SAY: "Blom has been at Chiefs for a long time now. I’m glad he is starting to improve," Khanye told iDiski TV.

“I wish the club can resolve his contract situation and not allow it to reach a stage where he can sign a pre-contract with another club. The boy has proven himself.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: From January 2023 onwards Blom will be free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice with SuperSport and Sundowns said to be monitoring his situation at the Naturena-based giants.

If Blom does sign a pre-contract with another club it would come as a massive blow for Chiefs as the youngster has established himself as a key player for coach Arthur Zwane's side this season and he has a bright future.

Blom, who is already among the best central midfielders in the PSL, was linked with Spanish La Liga side Espanyol last year and he is represented by a prominent agent in Moore.

Moore also represents Victor Wanyama, Benni McCarthy, Steven Pienaar, Bongani Khumalo, Aaron Mokoena and Ronwen Williams.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BLOM AND CHIEFS?: The Bafana Bafana player and his Amakhosi teammates are busy preparing for the Carling Black Label Cup semi-final clash against their Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates on November 12.

Blom will be looking to help Chiefs claim another win over their arch-rivals having played a vital role in midfield as Amakhosi secured a 1-0 victory in a Soweto Derby encounter last weekend.

The winner between the two Soweto giants will take on either Mamelodi Sundowns or AmaZulu FC in the final on the same day.