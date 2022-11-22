Blom: Kaizer Chiefs officials and agent respond amid controversial contract talk impasse

Kaizer Chiefs' attitude has been blamed for the contract renewal impasse between the club and Njabulo Blom's agent.

Blom's future with Amakhosi remains uncertain

Zwane and Motaung Jr have been accused of being 'arrogant'

SuperSport and Sundowns have been linked with the youngster

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bafana Bafana international's future with the Glamour Boys remains uncertain having entered the final eight months of his current deal with the club.

Contract renewal talks between Chiefs and Blom's world-renowned agent Rob Moore, who represents Benni McCarthy, Steve Pienaar, Victor Wanyama and other elite footballers, broke down in September this year after the two parties failed to reach an agreement,

It has now been reported that Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane and club sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior have had challenges handling the matter.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "I can confirm the contract has not been renewed," a source told Times Live.

"The problem is around the head coach and the sporting director (Kaizer Motaung Jr). There was an element of arrogance on their part in handling the matter."

AGENT COMMENTS: "I can't comment. It is best if you ask Chiefs," Moore told the same publication in response to that allegation.

CHIEFS' RESPONSE: "Thank you always for your approach and engagements. We will review your message and get back to you in due course," Chiefs corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi are risking losing Blom for free with his contract set to expire in June 2023 and he will be allowed to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice from January onwards.

SuperSport United have already confirmed their interest in Blom who has also been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the January 2023 transfer window.

Blom is a key player under Zwane having made 13 appearances for the Soweto giants this season including two appearances in the MTN8.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BLOM? The 23-year-old and his Chiefs teammates have been given some time off due to the ongoing 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

Chiefs are scheduled to face Lamontville Golden Arrows on December 31 as the 2022-23 PSL campaign resumes.