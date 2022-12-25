Blom: 'It wasn’t my intention to leave this way' - St Louis City midfielder after Kaizer Chiefs exit

St Louis City midfielder Njabulo Blom has broken his silence and expressed sadness at leaving his childhood team Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs and Blom failed to reach an agreement over a new deal

The Soweto-born star's departure has left a big void in Zwane's side

Blom spent eight years with the Soweto giants

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bafana Bafana international ended his eight year affiliation with the Glamour Boys as an academy, reserve and first team player on Friday when he joined City on a permanent deal.

Blom's camp failed to reach an agreement with the Soweto giants over a new contract and the club decided to sell in order to avoid losing him for free at the end of this season.

The 23-year-old indicated that he was sad to be leaving the Naturena-based giants and added that Chiefs will also be his home, while also thanking the club's management, fans and players.

WHAT DID BLOM SAY?: "It’s sad because this is the team I grew up supporting," Blom told the club's media department.

"And the moments and experiences I shared with the team, like going to Caf (Champions League), losing the final, are moments I won’t forget in my life and, because I came through the development team, it adds extra meaning.

"I am also excited because it’s a new journey for me. It’s every player’s dream to go and play abroad," he continued.

"This is always going to be home. It wasn’t my intention to leave this way but I think, at the same time, I have been a team player. I have been working hard for the team.

"At this moment I had to think about my future and my family - to put them first - and also my growth as an individual and as a player," he added.

"I’ll always remember and love the Chiefs fans. I’d like to thank the supporters, the team, the Chairman… everyone, for all that they have done for me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During his time with Chiefs, Blom impressed with his versatility, commitment, tackling and passing abilities.

The former South Africa under-20 international operated as a hard-working right-back under former Amakhosi coaches Ernst Middendorp, Gavin Hunt and Stuart Baxter.

However, Blom arguably played some of his best football after being redeployed to midfield by coach Arthur Zwane and his exploits attracted interest from City who have since signed him.

He was nominated for the 2020-21 Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player accolade having also helped Chiefs clinch the 2017-18 Multichoice Shield Cup.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BLOM?: The talented player is set to travel to the USA where he will meet his new club teammates.

MLS will soon announce its fixtures for the 2023 season with the league expected to start in February.