Blom getting a raw Kaizer Chiefs deal?

The versatile player is in the spotlight presently after his agent claimed that he is not earning as much as they feel he should be

Contract issue aside, it’s questionable whether Kaizer Chiefs’ Njabulo Blom has had a straightfoward ride with the Soweto side.

His representative Rob Moore told Metro FM: "Blom earns less than a lot of players in the Kaizer Chiefs starting 11 and he has proven himself and paid his dues. He now wants to negotiate based on what he has achieved."

It was notable that Blom was not in the squad last weekend for his side's MTN8 clash against Stellenbosch FC.

Salary issues aside, GOAL looks at some other aspects which may have made Blom's time with Chiefs more challenging than it might be for many other players.

It was under previous coach Gavin Hunt that Blom really burst onto the scene.



Unable to go to market due to Amakhosi's transfer ban, Hunt turned to players who had come through the ranks at Naturena such as Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Siyabonga Ngezana, Darrel Matsheke, and Blom.





It was Blom and Ngcobo who stood out most. Riding the crest of the wave, they both received Bafana Bafana call-ups, and they both featured heavily in Chiefs' superb run to the final of the Caf Champions League two seasons back.

Victim of versatility?

In the early parts of that season, Blom operated primarily as a holding midfielder, and on several occasions, Hunt, appreciating Blom's tenacity and big engine, singled out the now 22-year-old for praise after some excellent performances.





As the season progressed though, Blom began being used as a right-back due to Chiefs' shortage of options in that area.

He excelled at fullback too - showing himself to be strong in the tackle, well focused in defence, and also able to offer plenty of energy and industry going further forward.

Chiefs subsequently added more players to central midfield, the team becoming overstocked in that position where Bernard Parker, Anthony Agay, Kearyn Baccus, Ngcobo, Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange and even Njabulo Ngcobo, as well as Siyethemba Sithebe, George Matlou and Yusuf Maart, have all been options.

Meanwhile in defence, with Reeve Frosler shifted to the left, Chiefs remained light on options at right back and so Blom has continued to mostly play that role.

New right-back changes the dynamics

With the signing of a specialist right-back in Dillon Solomons this season, Chiefs now have more options and Blom has become less integral to the team.

Out of six league matches and an MTN8 game, Chiefs have totaled 660 minutes, with Blom playing only 219.

The chopping and changing of positions may well have also contributed to him losing his place in the national team.

Considering the progress the Dobsonville-born player had been making under Hunt, it would be understandable if he was a bit frustrated.

Add the latest revelations about the salary, and it seems unfortunately as if Blom's challenges at Chiefs are getting even bigger.

The stats



Games played as a holding midfielder: 50

Right-back: 17

Right midfielder: 9

Central midfielder: 4