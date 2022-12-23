Blom: Bafana Bafana legend Carnell's MLS club St Louis City sign Kaizer Chiefs star

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that they have sold Njabulo Blom to new Major League Soccer outfit St Louis City.

Chiefs were running the risk of losing Blom for free

The former Amajita star will work with Carnell in Missouri

Blom will be the third SA players in MLS

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old central midfielder has joined the Missouri-based side on a two-year deal with two optional years in 2025 and 2026.

Blom will work with Bafana Bafana legend Bradley Carnell who is City's head coach and the club is set to make its debut in Major League Soccer next year.

Chiefs and City both issued statements regarding the Bafana Bafana's international's transfer.

WHAT DID CHIEFS SAY?: "Kaizer Chiefs are elated to confirm the transfer of their youth development graduate, Njabulo Blom to US Major League Soccer team, St. Louis City SC," a club statement read.

"Incredibly, this ground-breaking transfer is the first transaction involving a youth development graduate of the Club, notwithstanding the many other exports the Club has produced in the past."

WHAT DID CITY SAY?: "St. Louis City SC acquired Kaizer Chiefs F.C. midfielder Njabulo Blom, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa, via an undisclosed transfer fee, the club announced," a club statement read.

"Blom signed a two-year contract that runs through the end of the 2024 MLS regular season with two option years in 2025 and 2026."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is a smart move by Chiefs as they were running the risk of losing Blom for free next year.

The Soweto-born player had less than seven months left on his contract with the Glamour Boys and he would have been free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice from next month onwards.

Contract renewal talks between Blom's camp and Chiefs had broken down, but the Soweto giants have now sold him to City before they lose him for free.

Blom will be the third South African player in MLS after Bongokuhle Hlongwane of Minnesota United and FC Dallas' Tsiki Ntshabeleng.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BLOM?: The talented player is set to travel to the USA where he will meet his new club teammates.

MLS will soon announce its fixtures for the 2023 season with the league expected to start in February.