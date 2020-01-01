'Bloemfontein Celtic fans deserve MTN8 trophy ' - Mphela makes final prediction

The two sides will meet in Durban on Saturday with R8 Million at stake as they both look to end trophy droughts

Katlego Mphela has backed Bloemfontein to edge in Saturday's MTN8 final in Durban, but he admitted Josef Zinnbauer's side are also in good shape.

Celtic reached the final after eliminating defending champions SuperSport United 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals, having also earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over a highly fancied in the quarter-finals.

This was after only scrambling to qualify for the MTN8 via goal-difference on the league's final day of matches last season.

Pirates, on the other hand, qualified smoothly after finishing third and then edged on their way to a 5-0 aggregate stroll over rivals in the semi-finals.

Speaking exclusively to Goal, former Kaizer Chiefs striker and MTN8 winner Mphela stated that he wishes for John Maduka's men to walk away with the R8 Million title and prize money, but warned that the Buccaneers will also be no pushovers.

''It's a difficult one to predict [the winner],'' Mphela told Goal.

''But I want Celtic to win it because they surprised a lot of teams.

''No one saw them coming and I think their fans deserve it as well. They have been loyal to their team and deserve a trophy. We all love Celtic supporters.

''So hopefully they will go all the way and not suffer stage fright and lose it at the final moment.

''Hopefully, they win it, but Pirates also look good and very strong.''

Since 2013, Pirates have played in nine finals and only won the 2014 Nedbank Cup, losing the other eight.

Celtic on the other hand, will be appearing in their second cup final in three months after losing the Nedbank Cup final to Mamelodi Sundowns under controversial circumstances.

Pirates have gone six seasons without a trophy while Celtic’s last piece of silverware came two years earlier, with the Telkom Knockout in 2012.