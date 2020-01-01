Bloemfontein Celtic's Chabalala won't show any mercy to parent club Orlando Pirates in MTN8 final

The Giyani-born player has revealed Phunya Sele Sele's big ambitions for the current season

Bloemfontein defender Justice Chabalala says he will do his best to help Siwelele overcome in the 2020 MTN8 final on December 12.

The 28-year-old player is on a season-long loan deal at Celtic from Pirates and he is looking forward to playing in another major cup final.

Chabalala helped Celtic reach last season's Nedbank Cup final where they succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat to in September 2020.

“I like Pirates and Celtic. They both treated me well. It was the same at and , but now I am with Celtic," Chabalala told Daily Sun.

"I have to be honest with my job and compete to ensure we get what we deserve. I will work hard and give it 100% effort to win the game.

"We got there [in the final], so we should fight and at the end of the day, we will see who wins. Celtic haven’t won a trophy in a long time and it’s the same with Bucs, so this will be an interesting final.”

Despite their good form in the MTN8, Celtic have had a slow start to the 2020/21 season having recorded two draws and one defeat in the league.

The lanky centre back remains hopeful that Siwelele can challenge for the PSL title and win it for the first time in the club's history.

“We are taking it one game at a time. Celtic are not a small team. I can’t say we want to save our PSL status or reach the top eight. We’re competing for the Premiership," he said.

"We also have many quality players who can help the team reach the goal.”

However, Chabalala is concerned by Celtic's poor finishing having scored once in three league matches this term and he also praised coach John Maduka.

“We need to score. We play beautiful football, but we lack goals. We also need to stop conceding. We can do much better.”

“We have a good coach who is also a father figure to us. Together with coach Wire [Abram Nteo], Mototo [Ditheko] and [Samuel] Kgopane, they treat the players equally.

"It’s nice to work with them as they are professionals who know what they are doing.”

Celtic will take on in a league match at Cape Town Stadium on November 22 as club football resumes following the current international Fifa break.