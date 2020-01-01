Bloemfontein Celtic vs SuperSport United: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Siwelele and Matsatsantsa resume their tussle for a place in the MTN8 final

Bloemfontein are keen to have their away goal count when they host SuperSport United in Saturday’s MTN8 semi-final, second leg match at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

After the first leg ended 1-1 in Pretoria, captain Ndumiso Mabena’s strike at Lucas Moripe Stadium is what could give Siwelele a slight advantage over their visitors.

After Celtic asserted some authority in the first leg where they forced the home side SuperSport to come back from behind to settle for a draw, the Free State side would be keen to be more forceful in their own backyard.

But Matsatsantsa coach Kaitano Tembo earlier this week said they can cause an upset in Bloemfontein with an early goal.

Tembo and his men are keen to defend the MTN8 title they won last season and reaching the final would for a third consecutive year.

Saturday’s winner will meet either or in the final.

Game vs SuperSport United Date Saturday, November 7 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV and SABC.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's channel 202 & SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Bloemfontein Celtic welcome back goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane who was hospitalised after the first leg.

The experienced gloveman eventually missed Celtic’s midweek clash against his former club Orlando Pirates and Sipho Chaine stepped in to guard goal for Siwelele.

Midfielder Lantshene Phalane is doubtful for Saturday’s match after he was also injured in the first leg in Pretoria.

Phalane complained of his groin and missed the defeat to Pirates at home.

Celtic coach John Maduka rested a number of players against Pirates including skipper Mabena who is expected to start on Saturday.

SuperSport United coach Tembo arrives in the Free State with a slightly depleted squad following injuries to key defenders Grant Kekana and Luke Fleurs as well as midfielder Sipho Mbule.

Clayton Daniels and Bongani Khumalo who started as twin centre-backs in the first leg could again partner in Bloemfontein.

But the duo has recently received criticism that they are ageing and are no longer steely at the back as before.

Match Preview

SuperSport enter into Saturday’s contest on a high after beating Stellenbosch 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at home on Wednesday.

It was the right tonic Tembo could have needed as they now face a side enjoying an away goal from the first leg.

Matsatsantsa have only lost once in five matches across all competitions this season.

On the other hand, Celtic host SuperSport on the backdrop of a difficult run in their PSL campaign where they are yet to taste victory.

They go into Saturday’s match fresh from a 1-0 defeat by Pirates in a league match on Wednesday.

It was Celtic’s second league loss of the season after another defeat by Swallows FC, with their other result being a 1-1 draw against .

Their only win this season is the elimination of from the MTN8 at the quarter-final stage.