Bloemfontein Celtic vs Orlando Pirates: PSL announce 2020 MTN8 final venue

Phunya Sele Sele will be hoping to stun the Buccaneers when they meet at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue next weekend

The Premier Soccer League ( ) has announced that the 2020 MTN8 final will take place at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The final will be contested by Bloemfontein and on December 12 and the two teams will battle it out for the coveted trophy and the whopping R8 million in prize money.

The league released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon:

"The PSL together with MTN are pleased to announce the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium as the venue to host the 2020/21 MTN8 Final," a statement read.

The last time Moses Mabhida Stadium staged the MTN8 final was in 2018 with stunning SuperSport United 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

However, SuperSport won the competition last year after defeating 1-0 in the final at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg.

The final will return to the KwaZulu-Natal Province with Pirates looking to end their six-year trophy drought, while the last time Celtic won a major title was in 2012 which was the Telkom Knockout.

In their road to this year's MTN8 final, Pirates defeated Cape Town City 1-0 in a quarter-final encounter at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium.

The Buccaneers then thumped their arch-rivals 5-0 on aggregate in a one-sided semi-final tie and they are hoping to clinch their 10th Top 8 title this year.

They will face a Celtic side which stunned 1-0 in a quarter-final match as they avenged their 1-0 defeat to Masandawana in the 2020 Nedbank Cup final.

Phunya Sele Sele then secured a 2-1 win over the defending champions SuperSport on aggregate in the semi-finals and they reached the Top 8 final for the second time in the club's history.

Celtic defeated SuperSport 1-0 in the 2005 final which took place at Olen Park in Potchefstroom. It remains Siwelele's first and only Top 8 trophy and the tournament was still known as the SAA Supa 8.