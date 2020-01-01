Bloemfontein Celtic vs Orlando Pirates: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Buccaneers are hoping to complete a league double over Phunya Sele Sele, who are wounded at the moment

Bloemfontein are scheduled to host in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday.

Phunya Sele Sele are desperate for a win after ending 2019 with two consecutive league defeats against and FC.

Lehlohonolo Seema will be keen to ensure Celtic start the New Year with victory over his former club, Pirates, who have been rejuvenated.



The Buccaneers extended their unbeaten run to three league matches when they brushed aside Black 3-1 in their last match of 2019.

It was also German coach Josef Zinnbauer's first game in charge of Pirates and he will be looking to make it two victories in a row.

Celtic are expected to welcome back long-serving versatile defender Wandisile Letlabika, who has been out nursing a long-term injury.

Seema will be hoping that attacker Siphelele Luthuli, who has scored in each of his last two league games, maintains his good form and inspires the team to a win at home.

Phunya Sele Sele are currently placed ninth on the league standings and they will climb back into the top eight if they secure a victory over the Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Pirates are set to welcome back Thembinkosi Lorch after the attacker served his two-match suspension for the red card he received against .

With Lorch having struggled for form this season, Zinnbauer will look to in-form attacker Frank Mhango, whose brace helped Bucs overcome Leopards.

The Soweto giants find themselves on sixth spot on the league standings and they could move into the top four if they defeat Celtic and the other results go their way.

Celtic saw their four-match unbeaten run at home in the league come to an end when they lost to AmaZulu which was their last game in Bloemfontein.

However, their attack has been potent at home having scored 13 goals in seven league games including the 5-0 win over Lamontville .

On the other hand, Pirates are winless in their last two away league matches having registered a defeat against Chiefs and a draw with FC.

Their biggest problem has been their defence having conceded five goals in their two games on the road and Zinnbauer will have to find a solution to their leaky backline.



In head-to-head stats since 1985, Celtic and Pirates have clashed in 63 league matches.

Bucs have dominated recording 32 victories compared to 15 for Phunya Sele Sele, while 16 matches have ended in a draw.

Pirates also defeated Celtic 3-1 at Orlando Stadium in the first round clash earlier this season.

However, Bucs lost 1-0 to Phunya Sele Sele in their last away trip to Bloemfontein during the 2018/19 PSL campaign.