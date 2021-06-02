Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns will be hoping to avoid two straight matches without recording victory when they visit Bloemfontein Celtic for Wednesday's Premier Soccer League encounter at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.
After a 0-0 draw against Swallows FC last Saturday, Masandawana dropped two points but have a chance to bounce back to winning ways away from home.
They might have already bagged the league title but the Tshwane giants would want to finish the campaign on a high in their two remaining games.
Editors' Picks
- Ntseki on joining Kaizer Chiefs: I already feel at home, being a Motaung
- England Euro 2020 squad: Alexander-Arnold in but Lingard out as Southgate picks 26-man party
- Transfer news: Latest rumours from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns & all PSL teams
- Golden Arrows' Ncikazi afraid of Kaizer Chiefs the 'best attack in the PSL'
Celtic, who are sitting 10th on the log and six points above the relegation zone, now stand in their way of securing maximum points.
Not much is at stake in this game for Sundowns but their hosts would want to guarantee themselves safety with a match to go.
|Game
|Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns
|Date
|Wednesday, June 2
|Time
|17:00 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202
Squads & Team News
Celtic will be missing the services of suspended goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane who has accumulated four yellow cards.
Sipho Chaine is almost sure to be selected to guard goal ahead of Mondli Mpoto and Gerhard Phafoli, who are yet to play this season.
Siwelele will also be without another suspended player Mokone Mereko.
The left-back is serving his last match of suspension after he was shown a red card against Cape Town City on May 12.
But the good news for coach John Maduka is the return of forward Victory Letsolao, who was suspended for their last match against Chippa United.
Letsoalo is Celtic's top scorer in the league so far this season with eight goals.
Earlier this week, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi was unclear on the availability of Themba Zwane, who is am injury concern.
Zwane featured for 51 minutes in the draw against Swallows FC and was replaced by Sibusiso Vilakazi, but the club has been coy about his fitness status.
However, Mngqithi confirmed Kermit Erasmus and Keletso Makgalwa are ruled out with the latter being a long-term absentee.
Sphelele, who could not go beyond the 19th minute against SuperSport United last week before missing the Swallows match, is a doubt for Wednesday's encounter together with goalkeeper Denis Onyango and defender Banglay Soumahoro.
But the good news is that Gift Motupa is back from injury to add attacking options
Match Preview
While Sundowns go into this match fresh from a draw against Swallows, Celtic are buoyed by a 2-1 away victory over Chippa United in their last match on May 18.
But dropping two points will not make Masandawana a less competitive side as they were held by the Dube Birds on the backdrop of four straight league wins.
The Brazilians also remain beaten just once in 28 league games this season to date.
Celtic on the other hand have won just once, drew three times and suffered a defeat in their least five games.
What could be worrisome for Siwelele is that they have conceded an average of a goal in their last five outings in which they have shipped in five goals.
But after they knocked Sundowns out of the MTN8 early in the season, before scuring a 0-0 draw in the reverse league fixture at Lucas Moripe Stadium, so Celtic might not be too worried about Wednesday's assignment.
Also, the Free State side have enjoyed 14 days away from competitive football, while Sundowns have played three games within that period.