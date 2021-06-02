Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

This will be Masandawana's last away trip of the season as they hope to end the campaign in style

Mamelodi Sundowns will be hoping to avoid two straight matches without recording victory when they visit Bloemfontein Celtic for Wednesday's Premier Soccer League encounter at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

After a 0-0 draw against Swallows FC last Saturday, Masandawana dropped two points but have a chance to bounce back to winning ways away from home.

They might have already bagged the league title but the Tshwane giants would want to finish the campaign on a high in their two remaining games.

Celtic, who are sitting 10th on the log and six points above the relegation zone, now stand in their way of securing maximum points.

Not much is at stake in this game for Sundowns but their hosts would want to guarantee themselves safety with a match to go.

Game Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Wednesday, June 2 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202