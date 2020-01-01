Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

There will be R7 million at stake when Phunya Sele Sele take on the Brazilians in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday night

Bloemfontein and will battle for the R7 million prize money in the Nedbank Cup final which will take place at Orlando Stadium.

The two sides head into this encounter knowing that they have already secured their spots in next season's continental football.

Sundowns will be taking part in the Caf after having won the league, meaning Celtic will take a place alongside in the Caf Confederation Cup irrespective of the outcome of the Nedbank Cup final.

Game vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, September 12 Time 20:00

TV Channel, Live Score and How To Watch

The match will be live on SS4. You can also catch updates on our live blog on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squads & Team News

The Brazilians have a few injury concerns ahead of this encounter with Pitso Mosimane confirming that no less than five of his stars were struggling to shake off the knocks they picked up in the final league matches of the season.

Andile Jali, Gaston Sirino, Denis Onyango and Ricardo Nascimento could all be facing late fitness tests to determine if they will be part of the matchday squad.

According to Mosimane, Jali was struggling with a hamstring injury while Nascimento has been playing with a painful wrist.

Onyango missed a few games for Sundowns and this is because he was nursing a hip injury.

Mosa Lebusa has not trained this week, and chances are that he will miss the final against Phunya Sele Sele.

Mosimane, however, has depth in his squad with the likes of Themba Zwane, Keletso Makgalwa and Promise Mkhuma capable of leading the Sundowns attack.

Hlompho Kekana is also expected to return to the starting line-up after being given a few days off to recuperate this week.

Phunya Sele Sele have not reported any injuries ahead of this encounter, meaning coach John Maduka has a full squad to choose his best starting line-up from.

After a difficult season they had both on and off-the-field, Maduka knows which players can help Celtic match Sundowns pound-for-pound.

Ndumiso Mabena has been the go-to-guy in terms of scoring goals this season and he will again be expected to lead from the front as he is also the captain.

There are Lucky Baloyi and Lantshene Phalane who will be tasked with keeping the midfield solid against the likes of Kekana and Rivaldo Coetzee.

Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has proven to be reliable in goal and he's also a great penalty stopper, and with the potential of penalties, Maduka may be tempted to start him ahead of Jackson Mabokgwane.

Match Preview

This will be the second Cup final meeting between Celtic and Sundowns since the inception of the era.

In December 2012, Siwelele ousted Sundowns 1-0 in the Telkom Knockout Cup final in Durban, thanks to Joel Mogorosi's controversial goal.

Sundowns, however, go into this clash having not lost a competitive match to Celtic in four years.

In the last seven matches across all competitions, Sundowns won four while the other three games ended in draws.

In head-to-head stats, the two teams have met 38 times since 2004 with Sundowns registering 23 wins to Celtic's six while the other nine matches ended in draws.