Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

After a resounding win on the continent, Masandawana hope to return to winning ways in the league

recently advanced in the Caf after an excellent 4-0 win over Otoho d’Oyo, but their focus now moves back onto the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Ever since their opening day win over SuperSport United, Masandawana’s league campaign has stagnated having played out back-to-back draws against and .

But after beating the Congolese Champions last weekend, they will be confident to return to winning ways against Bloemfontein domestically. Celtic have already lost to Sundowns this season in the MTN8.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has suggested the league is a completely different type of fixture. He is also taking nothing for granted against a Celtic side who have been impressive in the league.

After losing to , Celtic then bounced back with a 5-0 hammering of and a draw against FC.

Game vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Wednesday, August 28 Time 19:30

TV Channel, Live Score and How To Watch

The match will be live on SS7. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS7

Squads & Team News

While Mosimane is known for consistency in his selection, he revealed in the run-up to the game he has a selection headache following the Champions League win.

Andile Jali stood in for Hlompho Kekana who was suspended and put on a stellar showing in the middle of the park alongside Rivaldo Coetzee.

However, a spate of injuries has lessened his dilemma.

This time around Coetzee will not partake in the game after picking up an ankle injury and will join several other players on the nursing table. Anthony Laffor, Phakamani Mahlambi, Oupa Manyisa, Thapelo Morena and Keletso Makgalwa are all injured and Morena’s absence, in particular, will be a hefty blow considering he was highly influential in a 3-1 win over Celtic last time out.

Meanwhile, Mosa Lebusa is expected to continue partnering Wayne Arendse at the back with Denis Onyango standing in between the goalposts.

Upfront, expectations will be high for Gaston Sirino, who was in top form against Otoho.

As for Celtic, all eyes will be on their frontline.

Ndumiso Mabena has proved highly influential while Menzi Masuku and Harris Tchilimbou are a real threat.

In addition, Sundowns will need to be wary of Mzwanele Mahashe’s threat.

Despite being a defender, he has already contributed two goals.

Celtic are averaging two goals a game and are capable of an upset, but they will also need to be tight at the back with Jackson Mabokgwane likely to be Siwelele’s last line of resistance.

Match Preview

Celtic are relatively quick starters and Sundowns need to be careful from the onset. The home side have scored 33.3% of their goals in the opening 15 minutes.

Nonetheless, Sundowns are clear favourites heading into the game.

Of their 36 previous meetings in all competitions, the Tshwane giants have been victorious on 21 occasions, while Celtic have won just six.

Celtic’s last win was back in 2016 – a 3-1 league victory.