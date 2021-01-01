Bloemfontein Celtic vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Soweto giants arrive in the Free State carrying a reputation of being an unpredictable outfit and Siwelele might not be sure of what to expect

Kaizer Chiefs are out to bury the disappointment of Wednesday's 1-0 Premier Soccer League home defeat by Chippa United when they visit Bloemfontein Celtic for a clash at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Saturday.

After three days of fervent celebrations following a 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns, Amakhosi's party mood was spoiled by second-from-bottom Chippa who pulled them from the top half of the PSL table.

This season, Chiefs have gained prominence for some artistry in being incalculable; they can beat Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Wydad Casablanca and return home victorious from Cameroon or Angola, but the next moment they can easily fall to struggling Maritzburg United, Chippa United or National First Division side Richards Bay.

Celtic who are not yet safe from relegation might not know what to expect from their visitors who can be mean or give away the afternoon to Siwelele.

But on Saturday, Gavin Hunt and his men could be keen to start a string of consistent results in their remaining six league games which would see them banish their reputation as an unpredictable side.

After losing to Chippa, Amakhosi slid one place down the ladder to ninth while Celtic are 11th and are five points above the relegation zone.

To return into the top half of the table, Chiefs need to beat Celtic while eighth-placed TS Galaxy must fall to Cape Town City on the same day.

Celtic also have an opportunity to grace eighth position but only if they beat Chiefs by a three-goal margin, while they pray that TS Galaxy and Baroka FC lose their respective games.

Game Bloemfontein Celtic vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, May 1 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Celtic coach John Maduka welcomes back veteran defender Mzwanele Mahashe who was suspended for the last game against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Wednesday.

His return is crucial for a regular player who has featured in 21 of Siwelele's 25 league matches so far this season.

Chiefs have no suspended player going into this match which could be encouraging news for coach Gavin Hunt as he pushes his side for a top-eight finish.

But the coach is worried about the absence of injured Khama Billiat as he stated after the defeat by Chippa last Wednesday.

Match Preview

This is a battle of teams struggling for consistency in this league campaign and they go into this match having suffered defeats in their respective games the last time out.

Chiefs have a record of one win, two draws and as many defeats in their last five outings while Celtic have one win, three draws and a defeat.

It is a match that could be difficult to predict given the inconsistent record of the involved teams who are separated by just two points.

The reverse fixture between Chiefs and Celtic ended 1-1 at FNB Stadium in December when the hosts surrendered their lead to allow Siwelele to return to Mangaung with a point.

The two teams have scored the same number of league goals so far in this campaign, but Celtic have conceded a goal more than Amakhosi.