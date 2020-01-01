Bloemfontein Celtic vs Kaizer Chiefs: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Middendorp's charges don't have to look over their shoulder anymore as they are six points ahead of second-placed Sundowns

travel to Tshwane to take on Bloemfontein for their 25th league match of the season.

Ernst Middendorp's men could move nine points clear of second-placed with a win over Phunya Sele Sele.

However, after having made to work extra hard to seal victory in the first round, Amakhosi know they cannot underestimate Celtic.

More teams

The last match between the two sides was an eight-goal thriller with the Glamour Boys bagging all three points at the end of the match.

Game vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Wednesday, August 18 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squads & Team News

The Glamour Boys have not reported any injuries ahead of this encounter against Bloem Celtic.

Middendorp will, however, be expected to rotate his squad as he did in the previous games but he is sure to keep the core of the team as is.

First in his starting line-up is Samir Nurkovic, who has taken the by storm and is a goal away from catching Gabadinho Mhango in the goalscoring charts.

Khama Billiat will hope for a better showing this time around as it is his birthday. The Zimbabwe international hasn't been fortunate enough in front of goal this season.

His below-par performances have seen Amakhosi fans criticise him - but Middendorp has kept faith in him.

It will be interesting to see if Itumeleng Khune will be back in the matchday squad after being left out in the previous two games.

But Daniel Akpeyi is expected to keep his place in the team despite conceding twice in the 3-2 win over last week.

Celtic have also not reported any injuries and suspensions ahead of this encounter.

John Maduka is likely to rely on the usual suspects to try and get the better of Amakhosi on the night.

Ndumiso Mabena has been in scintillating form this season and he has picked up where he left off since the return of competitive football.

Apart from him, Celtic have Lucky Baloyi and Lantshene Phalane to pin their hopes on in midfield.

Justice Chabalala could be tasked with keeping an eye on Nurkovic and the rest of the Amakhosi attackers who have proved too hot to handle so far this season.

Match Preview

Chiefs have dominated this fixture in the past with 18 wins, 14 draws and four losses from their 36 matches with Bloemfontein Celtic.

Article continues below

Amakhosi have also outscored Celtic having found the back of the net 47 times and conceding just 20.

Celtic are fighting to get into the Top 8 bracket as they are currently in ninth place with 29 points from 24 games.

Chiefs still top the table with 52 points from 24 league games, and could move to 55 points with a win against Celtic.