Bloemfontein Celtic v Kaizer Chiefs match moved to Peter Mokaba Stadium amid security concerns

Amakhosi were set to travel to Bloemfontein to face Phunya Sele Sele next weekend, but the encounter has now been moved to the Peter Mokaba Stadium

have announced that their match against Bloemfontein will no longer be played at the Dr. Molemela Stadium for security reasons.

This comes after Celtic fans in Bloemfontein invaded the pitch last weekend in an attempt to demonstrate their dissatisfaction of how the club is run by chairman Max Tshabalala.

At least 10 Celtic fans were arrested on the day, and the is concerned that there could be a repeat of the same incident should the Chiefs game go ahead as planned.

The events at the Dr. Molemela Stadium led to Celtic's game against being called off after 23 minutes, and according to Amakhosi, the Premier Soccer League took the decision to move Celtic's next home encounter to the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The Bloemfontein-based side is looking to finish the season inside the top eight bracket, while Amakhosi are aiming to cement their place in the top eight and possibly finish in a higher and respectable position come May 11.

For Chiefs, the Peter Mokaba Stadium will be a familiar territory because they have used it as one of their alternative venues in the past.

But Celtic will have to adapt very quickly as this is their home game, and without their vocal fans, this encounter could prove very tricky.

The match will take place on April 27, 2019. Kickoff is at 20h15.

Below is the official statement as released by Amakhosi:

"The PSL has announced a venue change for the Absa Premiership fixture between hosts and Kaizer Chiefs. The original fixture was scheduled to be played at the Dr. Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein. It has now been moved to the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane."

"Celtic made an application to change the venue owing to recent events at the Dr Molemela Stadium and the unavailability of the Free State Stadium."

"The date and kick-off times remain unchanged – Saturday, 27 April, at 20:15."

"Ticketing and other logistics will be announced in due course."