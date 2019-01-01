Bloemfontein Celtic v Kaizer Chiefs: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Middendorp's men have nothing to play for except trying to consolidate their top eight spot, while Phunya Sele Sele need to return to winning ways

Kaizer Chiefs will be in Polokwane for their 28th league match of the season, and all eyes will be on them as they try to cement their place in the top eight.

Amakhosi took the nation by surprise this week when they released Hendrick Ekstein, Gustavo Paez, and Khotso Malope.

It will be interesting to see how they deal with expectations from millions of their supporters, who believe that they still needed a player of Ekstein's calibre.

For Phunya Sele Sele, this will be their second 'home' match in Polokwane; a territory which Chiefs would be familiar with having played some of their home games at the Peter Mokaba Stadium previously.

While they may be experiencing difficulties off-the-pitch, their performances on the pitch have been impressive.

Game Bloemfontein v Date Saturday, April 27 Time 20:15 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In , the game will be shown live on SuperSport 4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

Position Missing players Goalkeepers Itumeleng Khune (injured) Forward Lebogang Manyama (Fitness)

Kaizer Chiefs are expected to field a different team from the one that faced after Hendrick Ekstein, Khotso Malope and Gustavo Paez were all released from their contracts.

Ekstein featured heavily for Amakhosi under Ernst Middendorp, but the club's failure to negotiate a new deal led to the two parties parting ways.

Paez and Malope were not regulars this season, and perhaps it was one of the reasons the club decided to let them go.

Khama Billiat is expected to return to the starting line-up after being rested in the previous match.

However, Middendorp may be looking to give as many younger players the chance as possible going into the final matches of the season.

Meanwhile, will bank on the likes of Tshegofatso Mabasa to lead them to goals against the Glamour Boys.

Mabasa leads the club's goalscoring charts, and he will look to add to his tally of nine goals.

There are no injury concerns within the Celtic camp, and this means their fans can expect fireworks from their team.

Match Preview

Chiefs head into the encounter knowing very well that they will remain seventh on the log even if they win on the night.

Out of 33 previous meetings, Chiefs have won 17 games, while Siwelele have only tasted victory on two occasions. The rest of the matches ended in draws.

In the reverse fixture which was played in August 2018, both teams settled for a share of the spoils after playing to a 2-2 draw.

Chiefs have won just once in their last five matches, which raises concerns for the Soweto giants, who have had a difficult season thus far despite reaching the Nedbank Cup final.