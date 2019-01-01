Bloemfontein Celtic tie down former Orlando Pirates striker Ndumiso Mabena

The Groblersdal-born player has renewed his contract with Phunya Sele Sele for a further three years

Bloemfontein have moved swiftly to offer former forward Ndumiso Mabena a new contract.

The experienced player has been on the radar of Celtic's Premier Soccer League ( ) rivals and .

Phunya Sele Sele have since announced they have offered Mabena a new deal which he has signed.

"Despite numerous media speculations linking Ndumiso Mabena with various PSL clubs, the experienced midfielder (come-striker) has renewed his contract with Siwelele for a further three years."

"He is contracted to Celtic until the 2021/22 season," a club statement read on Wednesday afternoon.

Mabena was expected to leave the Free State giants after the club sold Kabelo Dlamini, Tshegofatso Mabaso and Bongani Sam to Orlando Pirates.

However, Celtic have decided to tie down the 32-year-old player, who was one of their best players during the 2018/19 campaign.

The former Winners Park attacker found the back of the net five times in 25 league matches as Phunya Sele Sele secured a top-eight finish in the PSL.

Celtic made the announcement on their official Twitter page: